YouTuber Tati Westbrook Sells Sherman Oaks House

After two months in the marketplace and a wholesome value chop, Tati Westbrook has succeeded in unloading her Los Angeles residence. The controversial YouTuber acquired $3.8 million from an as-yet-unidentified purchaser for the leafy Sherman Oaks property — that’s precisely $500,000 greater than she and husband James Westbrook paid for the place six brief months in the past.

Sited mid-block on one of many neighborhood’s finest streets, the walled and gated fashionable farmhouse was constructed new in 2016 by a neighborhood developer. The Westbrooks moved in circa 2017, at first electing to hire from the earlier proprietor. In spring ’17, they employed YouTube-famous design duo Mr. Kate to rework the property’s indifferent guesthouse right into a slick storage room/filming studio for Tati’s movies.

As a result of the quarter-acre lot is notably lengthy and slender, the home itself is likewise lengthy and slender, starting downstairs with an elongated nice room that mixes a fireplace-equipped residing space with a proper eating house. Past that, a hallway continues previous a powder room and walk-in wine closet to a extra informal gathering room that includes a household space, with one other fire, and a chef’s kitchen with quartzite counter tops and top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero home equipment, together with a glass-fronted fridge. Additionally on the primary ground are maid’s quarters, a big pantry, storage closet, an connected two-car storage, and a movie show with leather-based captain’s chairs.

Upstairs lies one other (smaller) household room, a laundry room, and three visitor bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bogs and walk-in closets, and one in every of them achieved up us a glam workplace for her. The master bedroom, for its half, is five-star resort-worthy with a sitting space, marble-swaddled bathtub, and twin closets — the bigger one for her, the smaller for him. Like the remainder of the house, the grasp options wheat-colored hardwood flooring and whitewashed partitions, which collude to present the place a classy fashionable farmhouse vibe.

Though the yard isn’t particularly large, it’s well-appointed with an out of doors bar and al fresco eating space, two massive patches of grassy garden, and a dark-bottomed plunge pool with adjoining spa. On the far rear of the lot is the aforementioned guesthouse-turned-filming studio, which now presents dozens of built-in drawers for storage, a full lavatory, and views of the tranquil yard.

Although she’s nonetheless considered one in every of YouTube’s most profitable magnificence influencers, with greater than 9 million subscribers and a whopping 1.4 billion cumulative views to her identify, Westbrook has been within the information since 2019 for all of the mistaken causes. First there was her vastly viral “BYE SISTER” video exposé, which she ultimately deleted, that induced widespread chaos within the YouTube group, adopted by a second video one 12 months later (“Breaking My Silence”) that acquired 12 million views however elicited decidedly combined reactions.

Extra severely, nevertheless, Westbrook is being sued for fraud by seasoned entrepreneur Clark Swanson, her former enterprise associate in Halo Magnificence, a startup within the nutritional vitamins and cosmetics arenas — two of the world’s most profitable but cutthroat industries.

The 30-page lawsuit makes for salacious studying, alleging — amongst an unlimited array of different issues — that Westbrook as soon as acknowledged she may promote a “shit product” to her loyal followers, and that fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star was supplied $500 million for his personal magnificence model by L’Oreal, however declined to promote.

Although she’s been silent on social media for the final a number of months, Westbrook and her husband are believed to have moved again to her native Seattle, the place she was born within the early Eighties. Information present the couple’s residence there’s a multimillion-dollar apartment in a well-known and notably costly high-rise complicated within the suburban neighborhood of Bellevue. Sublimely situated on one of many constructing’s highest flooring, the Westbrook residence presents panoramic views of the whole metropolis — and it’s solely minutes away from the properties of main heavy hitters like Jeff Bezos, Invoice Gates, and Steve Ballmer.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams held the itemizing; Antonio Bruno of Compass repped the client.