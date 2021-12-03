Youtubers Life 2 will release physical edition for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2022

Following its digital release last October, the Raiser Games game will arrive in a box.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 2 December 2021, 12:41 3 comments

Youtubers Life 2 premiered last October in different PC and console digital stores, with a launch trailer that encouraged us to live the life of a content creator. But, if you were looking for another format, from Raiser Games they have good news.

The Physical editions of the game will arrive in 2022, thanks to a collaboration between the studio and Maximun Games to exclusively distribute these boxed versions in Spain. They will arrive for three consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch), and their premiere is planned for some time in the first quarter of next year.

Youtubers Life 2 invites us to get into the shoes of an influencer with a sympathetic approach. We will have to open our own channel and decide what content to start creating, which can range from trending video games, through improvised live shows, and even to carry out professional product analysis.

The title is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch and has the presence of some very prominent influencers. We were already able to get our hands on it, and of course it not only seemed like a content creator simulator, but it went a bit further. However, you can read our impressions of Youtubers Life 2 to get an idea.

More about: Youtubers Life 2, Raiser Games, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Physical Edition.