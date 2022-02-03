YouTubers, streamers and tiktokers in Spain will have a limit on advertising: the CNMC wants it to be like on TV

The Spanish National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has opened a public consultation with which the audiovisual sector is going to collect opinions on the criteria that should be applied to consider creators of audiovisual content on the Internet (youtubers, streamers, tiktokers , etc.) as providers of audiovisual communication services. The ultimate goal is to analyze whether they should having to comply with the same law that regulates traditional television, the General Audiovisual Communication Law Project approved in November.

Among some of the issues that most concern the Commission in charge of trying to maintain healthy competition is that while covert advertising is prohibited on TV, the fact that there are no clear criteria for content creators on the Internet leads to There is a lot of this type of advertising, without consequences. They remember from the CNMC that the youtubers, tiktokers, casters and others are now “professionalized audiovisual agents” that offer content with a high presence in the market and, therefore, receive a lot of “advertising investment”.

With all this, not everyone who uploads a video to one of these platforms (YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram…) is going to be considered an audiovisual professional and will have to follow the same rules than a TV show. That is where the criteria that are going to be considered appear to see who does have to follow rules that prevent practices such as surreptitious advertising. It should be remembered that the Audiovisual Law that we have in Spain for a short time entrusts the CNMC with the surveillance of vloggers or creators of audiovisual content.

Getting started on TWITCH How to set up OBS and CUSTOMIZE your CHANNEL

It seeks to establish criteria





Yesterday, the CNMC opened the period for a public consultation on the CNMC communication proposal to identify who are the new audiovisual agents or vloggers that must submit to this regulation that concerns television in Spain. The consultation lasts until March 1. The objective is “to identify the providers of audiovisual communication services that are supported by video sharing platforms”.

The CNMC invites all interested parties to pronounce themselves on all those aspects that they think are important or that affect them.

One criterion that could be considered is the audience it reaches. If it is very wide or not. The CNMC has clarified that it does not matter if the content creator makes general videos or for a specific niche, but rather their intention to direct them to a mass audience, that is, to upload them openly and with a universal vocation. For this criterion, he says that he will assess the number of followers and reproductions, his presence on more than one platform and the ability to influence public opinion.

This translates to The CNMC will not consider small projects to be providers of audiovisual services or they are closed. That is to say, the channel of a school, a hospital, a museum… in principle, they will not be subject to the regulation of TV.

Another of the criteria addressed is whether to earn money with the content or not. Many influencers can earn something, but on a sporadic basis, while others have this work as their main source of income (and sometimes a large income). The CNMC has clarified that it will consider audiovisual communication service providers to be those who meet the requirements established by the platform “in which the videos are hosted to monetize the content, when they carry out commercial communications of any kind, get money from user subscriptions and that income is constant for a year”.

Another important criterion is that of editorial responsibility: a content creator will be considered an audiovisual provider when you have full control of your content.

Problems of not having regulation





On TV, the regulation prevents or tries to limit misleading advertising, for example. Without similar criteria to the audiovisual influencers, we can find irregularities in what advertises on social media and streaming platforms. We must remember, as Genbeta has already echoed in the past, that, for example, there are influencers who, through videos on social networks, have promoted bookmakers of very dubious reliability.

“I started with €30 and ended with €1,040” was one of the covert advertisements that some influencers promoted about sports betting and that a user identified when she saw that many influencers, on the same weekend, wrote exactly the same messages.

Traditional television has been asking for time that influencers in the audiovisual sector have to comply with the rules that apply to TV content. Covert advertising is nothing new. For many years we talked about how influencers recommend products without mentioning that they have been paid for it from the company that sells that product or service.

It should be remembered that the Spanish Association of Advertisers, Autocontrol and the Government of Spain agreed in 2020 on a regulation for advertising campaigns that are carried out through influencers, but even so, the criteria are not applied in the same way as for influencers. TV shows.

At the same time, from the Ministry of Consumption there is a recent regulation that limits the spread of ads related to gambling and the bets. But this does not say anything about the covert advertising of other types of products and services.