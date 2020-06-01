YouTube’s Jake Paul Spotted At Looting Website, But Denies Looting

Go away a Remark
This weekend, the US was rocked by protests following the loss of life of George Floyd in Minnesota. Following a number of the protests in cities throughout the nation there was looting in excessive finish shops, small enterprise and even malls. YouTube star Jake Paul was noticed at a looting website in Arizona over the weekend, however now he has spoken out to disclaim he was looting.
Footage Of Jake Paul Allegedly Looting In Mall
There’s alleged footage of the 23-year-old YouTube star out and about in a mall that’s being destroyed and looted. The video proof emerged on social media over the weekend and focuses on individuals milling outdoors a P.F. Changs after which coming into a mall to loot in Scottsdale, Arizona. The footage, which appears to return from Jake Paul’s videographer, may be seen in full under.
The looting video confirmed up after Jake Paul himself posted movies to his personal Instagram Tales that includes himself sporting a face masks and attending peaceable protests in Scottsdale Arizona. Throughout these movies, he claims he was tear-gassed by police. Later, the above footage got here out of himself and a few acquaintances, that includes a second the place individuals hand over a bottle of vodka that seems to be looted.
Jake Paul Denies The Looting Incident Was Looting
Following the discharge of the video above, Jake Paul took to Twitter to handle what occurred and in what capability he says he was on the scene. After being part of the protests following the loss of life of George Floyd, he mentions he and his pals stayed on the scene to doc what was occurring on the streets over the weekend.
To be completely clear, neither I nor anybody in our group was interact in any taking pictures or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our half to peacefully protest one of the crucial horrific injustices our nation has ever seen, which led to us being tear gassed and compelled to maintain transferring on foot. We filmed every part we noticed in an effort to share our expertise and produce extra consideration to the anger felt in each neighborhood we traveled by way of; we have been strictly documenting, not participating.
Jake Paul went on to clarify he doesn’t “condone violence, looting, or breaking the regulation,” however that he felt individuals wanted to see what was happening on this planet to “increase consciousness” so individuals can “collectively work out the best way to transfer ahead in a wholesome means.
This isn’t the primary time one of many Paul brothers have been referred to as out for choices associated to filming content material for social channels. Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul, additionally a YouTube star and video vlogger, got here beneath fireplace after a go to to Japan when he took footage of a person who had dedicated suicide within the woods and posted it on YouTube. Logan Paul was additionally as soon as concerned in an argument over a child tiger, as properly.
Jake Paul himself has handled controversy beforehand, getting filmed saying the n-word whereas rapping and likewise being sued by his landlords in West Hollywood.
