You’ve been called ‘Dragonborn’ in Skyrim for over 10 years, but that’s about to change thanks to a mod

The modder Dan Ruta has used the xVASynth tool to develop ‘Say My Name’ with very good results.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the titles most relevant in the video game industrya success of the popular franchise of Bethesda which has received special attention from modders. We have seen Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter universe, Dracula’s imposing Castle from Castlevania, we have even been able to enjoy the game as if it were a title from the Borderlands universe.

The mod presented by Dan Ruta points to something much simpler, but no less important for that: at last the NPCs will call you by your name. The modder has used the tool xVASynth to develop the mod he has named ‘Say My Name’and you can already see how it works through the video that he has shared from his YouTube channel, and which PC Gamer has echoed.

To install Say My Name, you will need to download xVASynth, which can be found on NexusMods or Steam, and then install the voices of all the NPCs that will be altered. You have a list on the mod website, along with the steps to follow and a video tutorial so you don’t get lost in the installation. At the moment, the mod only works with English voices and if you’re sick of being addressed as ‘Dragonborn’you can end it from this very moment.

As we have seen in the video, the result is not perfect, but it works quite well, even with those names with so many X’s that you put on when you listened to My Chemical Romance. In November of last year we received the tenth anniversary edition of Bethesda’s RPG and if you haven’t played it yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition available.

