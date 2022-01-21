Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can now be downloaded for free on consoles and PC: it will come to mobile phones later

The title brings the essence of the original card game to digital format and promises content that spans its entire story.

The original proposal of Yu-Gi-Oh! has captivated a good handful of card lovers throughout its history, and that is why Konami has wanted to further expand the passion of its community with new games in the franchise. In this case, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was one of the protagonists of the conference given during the Tokyo Game Show 2021, where they took advantage of their time to present a launch window located in this month of January.

Mobile version will be released laterAnd the date It has arrivedWell, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available online free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, so you can download this game right now on any of the platforms mentioned. Also, Konami already promised a release in Android and iOS which, as announced now, will arrive a little later.

The company has decided to revitalize its already classic card game through the digital format. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel recovers the original essence of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game carrying up 10,000 cards to the screen, where player movements are fantastically animated by summoning monsters, spells, and traps. In addition, this new version of the card game allows the saving between platforms, so the experience will be further expanded as soon as it arrives on mobile.

And it is that Konami has put all the meat on the grill with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, since it has also starred in a large part of its presentation at Gamescom 2021. A strategy that has brought us this digital proposal with which it promises offer a good challenge the older players and ease entry to users unfamiliar with the saga.

