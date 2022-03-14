Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel continues unstoppable: more than 20 million downloads, new story and free gems

The free to play card game from the veteran Konami franchise hit the market last January.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is reaping the rewards of a success it has sought with a title where duelists have at their disposal over 10,000 letters that collect two decades of popular JCC. The game was released on January 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, although it would not be until a couple of weeks later when it would reach Android and iOS devices.

You can claim the gems until April 25Yet not even two months have passed ever since dueling Yu-Gi-Oh! hit the market, and yet that hasn’t stopped Konami’s veteran franchise from achieving overwhelming numbers with over 20 million downloads. The pace is overwhelming, counting on the fact that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel exceeded 10 million downloads just over a month ago.

The new story will come to the solo game modeNo doubt Konami is in luck and fans of collectible card games too, but to celebrate, the company has confirmed that will give away 1,000 gems to all duelists to log in before next April 25. As if this wasn’t enough, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has confirmed that it will add a new story to solo game mode: The Fairies Who Paint the Weather.

Konami’s free to play card title means a faithful reproduction of the great JCCa game that does not intend to summarize or facilitate the rules and that target veteran player achieving the purest experience. It also has a complete solo game mode, although if you want to know more about this interesting card game, remember that our Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

More about: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Cards and Free to Play.