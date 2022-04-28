Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel reiterates its success with 30 million downloads, gifts and a promising future

Although the game has been on the market for just over three months, it already has millions of active users.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel had a staggered launch, as PC and console users were able to try the card game before mobile players. However, this latest premiere has helped Konami’s title to be more accessible than ever, so we are not surprised to learn that the game has already been downloaded millions of times. What does impress us is the new data shared by the developer: its title has already reached 30 million downloads.

Konami celebrates the milestone by giving away 1,000 gems to all playersKonami wants to celebrate the milestone and, at the same time, thank all the users who have placed their trust in the card game. Therefore, it has launched the “Appreciation Campaign for 30 million downloads” with which Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel users will receive 1000 free gems as soon as you enter the game; a gift to celebrate the new figure.

But Konami doesn’t want to end the party, so they’ll make sure the community stays entertained with Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel via updates that expand the content. Following this line, the developer has confirmed that a new list of Forbidden and Limited cards in a future patch, so we will be attentive to know more news related to this addition.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has captured the interest of a good handful of fans not only because of the features related to the franchise, but also because of the amount of strategies that can be carried out with your cards. That is why fellow Adrián Suárez recommends the game to all those users who enjoy creating effective combinations and seeing other players’ decks, something you can read about in his Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami and Downloads.