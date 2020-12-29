General News

Yubin Is Glamorous In Captivating Teaser Photos

December 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Yubin has shared a brand new take a look at her return!

On December 30 at midnight KST, the singer launched a set of placing teaser pictures for her comeback with a brand new tune. Yubin beforehand shared an intriguing “coming quickly” picture of two arms.

Take a look at her teaser photographs under!

Yubin most not too long ago made a comeback in Might with “yaya (ME TIME).”

Watch Yubin in MBC’s “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.