Yubin Is Glamorous In Captivating Teaser Photos

Yubin has shared a brand new take a look at her return!

On December 30 at midnight KST, the singer launched a set of placing teaser pictures for her comeback with a brand new tune. Yubin beforehand shared an intriguing “coming quickly” picture of two arms.

Take a look at her teaser photographs under!

Yubin most not too long ago made a comeback in Might with “yaya (ME TIME).”

