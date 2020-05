Yubin launched a teaser photograph for her Could comeback!

On Could 12, Yubin shared a colourful teaser for her upcoming return with a digital single album. Her new launch is due out on Could 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

This can be Yubin’s first comeback since she established her personal company rrr Leisure earlier this 12 months. Her most up-to-date comeback was with “Silent Film” final October.