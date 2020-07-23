Yubin Shares Gift And Sweet Message She Received From Jun Hyosung

Yubin revealed the considerate present she acquired from Jun Hyosung!

On July 21, Yubin shared on her Instagram story a video of Jun Hyosung’s just lately printed essay “It’s My First Time Being Me Too” (literal title) with a handwritten message from the artist.

The message reads, “Yubin unnie, it’s already been 14 years!! I nonetheless clearly bear in mind whenever you advised me at our previous dorm to not bear my burdens alone and to lean on you somewhat! You’ve at all times been a mature and heat older sister. I’m actually grateful!! I’ll proceed to assist you sooner or later!!”

Jun Hyosung’s new essay describes her life occasions, ideas, and the way she overcame troublesome moments in her life. The title displays the concept of going through life for the primary time as herself, similar to how everybody else can also be experiencing life for the primary time.

Yubin is a former member of Surprise Ladies, and she or he established her personal company in February. Jun Hyosung is a former member of Secret, and she or he just lately wrapped up her position within the drama “Memorist.” The 2 had been a part of a lady group known as 5 Ladies that included former After College member Uee, former SPICA member Yang Jiwon, and solo singer G.NA, however the group disbanded earlier than their scheduled debut in 2007.

Not too long ago, Yubin and Jun Hyosung confirmed collaboration plans.

Watch Jun Hyosung in “Memorist” beneath:

