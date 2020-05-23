Yubin Talks About Her New Single, Her Decision To Leave JYP To Start Her Own Company, And More

In a brand new interview with Star In the present day, former Surprise Ladies member Yubin — now CEO and artist of her personal company rrr Leisure — spoke about why she left JYP Leisure in addition to her single “yaya (ME TIME).”

Speaking about making the change from JYP Leisure to her personal company, Yubin stated, “As I be taught issues one after the other, I’ve come to understand that I used to be at a very nice company. It was giant and had a scientific basis via which I acquired a number of help. Studying issues one after the other now, it may be troublesome, however it’s additionally enjoyable, and I’ve acquired a number of nice recommendation from some nice individuals.”

The CEO and artist revealed that she craved a special expertise. “After all I considered transferring to a special company. However JYP was such an excellent place, and whereas different businesses would most likely be good too, I felt that working as an artist at an company would in the end be related.”

More than something, Yubin needed to flee emotions of complacency. “What made me need to begin my very own company was the sensation of complacency I had from being in a protected place the place they do every part for you. I needed to problem myself even when it could troublesome, so I simply went for it. After all, I additionally wish to simply go to an company, be cared for, and be comfy, but when not now, I don’t suppose I’d’ve been capable of [start my own agency].”

On “yaya (ME TIME),” her first launch since beginning her new company, Yubin stated, “As a result of it’s the primary time I’ve had a say in every part from the start to the top of the entire course of, it’s fascinating, thrilling, and completely different. I’m attempting to not put an excessive amount of inventory within the outcome, and as a substitute deal with having enjoyable and being free. My purpose is to maintain doing this for a very long time, and I need to make individuals comfortable.”

Yubin defined that her new music “yaya (ME TIME)” is, like her tracks “Woman” or “Silent Film,” a illustration of herself at that second in time. “My means of approaching music hasn’t modified a lot. I attempt to incorporate the genres or ideas that I like on the time. ‘Woman,’ ‘Silent Film,’ and ‘ME TIME’ are the songs that greatest specific myself in every second of my life.”

Yubin revealed that her fellow Surprise Ladies members reacted to the music, saying that the music is rather like her. When requested what Park Jin Younger’s response to her single was, she stated she has but to listen to something. “I sort of really feel like a pupil who needs to be complimented and acknowledged by her trainer. This time round, I needed to shock him, so I didn’t ship him the music. I believe I used to be capable of launch my very own album as a result of I’ve gotten a lot suggestions from him through the years.”

