Yubin Talks About JYP’s Affect, Becoming A CEO, And Hyerim’s Marriage

Yubin just lately sat down for an interview forward of her solo comeback “yaya (ME TIME).”

Earlier this yr, after 13 years at JYP Leisure, Yubin arrange her personal firm, rrr Leisure. Hyerim, her former bandmate in Marvel Women, additionally joined her company.

Yubin stated, “Even after I left JYP, Park Jin Younger continued to care for me. He gave me a number of recommendation. He additionally supported me when Hyerim determined to affix. Somewhat than leaving my company, I consider myself as somebody who began residing on her personal for the primary time. He looks like a mother or father who retains worrying about me. Whenever you begin residing alone, you’ve gotten quite a lot of huge desires. Now that I’ve taken this step, I understand that there are quite a lot of issues I must do. I’m studying a bit of by little and changing into a real a part of society.”

Yubin additionally talked about Hyerim’s latest marriage announcement. She stated, “I’ve been watching over them for some time. Once I’m round them, I don’t even assume to get jealous. However after I watch them on TV, it feels totally different. I didn’t know they had been this candy. I used to be so jealous. I feel they named this system nicely [‘Don’t Be Jealous‘]. I felt quite a lot of various things. My very own marriage? I’m nonetheless not there but, haha. I need to be free. However after I watch that present, I feel, ‘Is that this what stability looks like?’ and marvel if I need to get married. Somewhat than rushing up marriage or delaying it, I need to flow. I need to be pure, with out deciding on issues beforehand.”

She added, “I knew about their marriage plans a yr in the past. They had been planning to get married in January, nevertheless it obtained pushed again. I know that [Shin] Min Chul is an efficient particular person, and after I see Hyerim with him, I can see that she feels steady. I as soon as thought that Hyerim could be the subsequent Marvel Women member to get married after Sunye. She likes cooking and cute issues. After Hyerim? I used to say it was me, however I feel I must shut up and wait. It’s exhausting to know something about individuals.” She added with amusing, “I believed that I might be the subsequent to marry after Sunye, however Hyerim obtained married earlier than me.”

Supply (1) (2)