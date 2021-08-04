Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha Film (2022) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 11 February 2022. It comprises Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan within the solid.
Tale
The plot revolves across the lifetime of an army guy. He’s out on a challenge and may be set to get married. Will his demanding situations have an effect on his entire existence and profession?
Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha Solid
Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
Style: Motion, Conflict, Mystery, Romance
Language: Telugu
Unencumber Date: 11 February 2022
Trailer
But to be launched