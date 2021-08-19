Yudhra Film (2022): Forged | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Date Of Newsletter

Yudhra is an upcoming romantic motion drama directed by means of Mother (2017) reputation Ravi Udyawar. It’s produced by means of Farhan Akhtar and his spouse Ritesh Sidhwani below their very own manufacturing area Excel Entertainments. The movie options the celebrity of Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedic within the lead. Whilst South Indian brilliance Malavika Mohanan takes over the feminine lead. Jay Oza controls the digital camera. Zee Tune owns the audio rights for the movie. The movie might be launched in the summertime of 2022. Take a look at the total main points, solid, songs and trailer of the Yudhra movie underneath.
Yudhra Film Main points
|Director
|Ravi Udyawar
|Manufacturer
|Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani
|Screenwriter
|Akshat Ghildial
|Style
|Romantic Motion Drama
|Forged
|Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan
|digital camera operator
|Jay Oza
|Editor
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Tune
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Manufacturing corporate
|Excel leisure
|Date of newsletter
|2022
|Language
|Hindi
Yudhra Film Forged
This is the principle solid listing for the approaching Hindi drama Yudhra,
- Siddhant Chaturvedic
- Malavika Mohanan
Yudhra Film Teaser and Trailer
Right here’s a glimpse of an action-packed teaser from the Yudhra film,
Yudhra film poster
The primary poster that includes Siddhat Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan from the Yudhra film,
Yudhra Film Songs
Yudhra film songs, bgm, issues might be launched quickly
