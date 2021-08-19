Yudhra Film (2022): Forged | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Liberate Date

Yudhra is an upcoming romantic motion drama directed through Mother (2017) popularity Ravi Udyawar. It’s produced through Farhan Akhtar and his spouse Ritesh Sidhwani below their very own manufacturing area Excel Entertainments. The movie options Gully Boy popularity Siddhant Chaturvedi in the primary position. Whilst the south Indian dazzler Malavika Mohanan takes the feminine lead. Jay Oza handles the digital camera. Zee track luggage the audio rights for the film. The movie will probably be launched in Summer time 2022. Take a look at your complete main points, solid, songs, trailer of Yudhra film beneath.

Yudhra Film Main points

Director Ravi Udyawar Manufacturer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani Scriptwriter Akshat Ghildial Style Romantic Motion Drama Forged Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan Cinematographer Jay Oza Editor But to be up to date Tune But to be up to date Manufacturing Corporate Excel Entertainments Liberate date 2022 Language Hindi

Yudhra Film Forged

Right here’s the primary solid checklist for the approaching Hindi drama Yudhra,

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Malavika Mohanan

Yudhra Film Teaser and Trailer

Watch the glimpse of an action-packed teaser from the Yudhra film right here,

Yudhra Film Poster

The primary glance poster that includes Siddhat Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan from the Yudhra film,

Yudhra Film Songs

The songs, bgm, topics of the Yudhra film will probably be launched quickly

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar