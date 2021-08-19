Yudhra Film (2022): Forged | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Liberate Date

Yudhra is an upcoming romantic motion drama directed through Mother (2017) popularity Ravi Udyawar. It’s produced through Farhan Akhtar and his spouse Ritesh Sidhwani below their very own manufacturing area Excel Entertainments. The movie options Gully Boy popularity Siddhant Chaturvedi in the primary position. Whilst the south Indian dazzler Malavika Mohanan takes the feminine lead. Jay Oza handles the digital camera. Zee track luggage the audio rights for the film. The movie will probably be launched in Summer time 2022. Take a look at your complete main points, solid, songs, trailer of Yudhra film beneath.
Yudhra Film Main points
|Director
|Ravi Udyawar
|Manufacturer
|Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani
|Scriptwriter
|Akshat Ghildial
|Style
|Romantic Motion Drama
|Forged
|Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan
|Cinematographer
|Jay Oza
|Editor
|But to be up to date
|Tune
|But to be up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Excel Entertainments
|Liberate date
|2022
|Language
|Hindi
Yudhra Film Forged
Right here’s the primary solid checklist for the approaching Hindi drama Yudhra,
- Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Malavika Mohanan
Yudhra Film Teaser and Trailer
Watch the glimpse of an action-packed teaser from the Yudhra film right here,
Yudhra Film Poster
The primary glance poster that includes Siddhat Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan from the Yudhra film,
Yudhra Film Songs
The songs, bgm, topics of the Yudhra film will probably be launched quickly
