Yudhra is a Hindi language film. The film free up date is 12 April 2022. It has Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and so forth within the solid.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a pair. They meet and fall in love. Few sudden issues have an effect on their lives. Will they be capable to remedy the problems in combination?

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Style: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Language: Hindi

Free up Date: 12 April 2022