Yudhra Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Unlock Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

Yudhra is an upcoming romantic movement drama directed via Mother (2017) repute Ravi Udyawar. It’s produced via Farhan Akhtar and his affiliate Ritesh Sidhwani underneath their own production house Excel Entertainments. The film choices Gully Boy repute Siddhant Chaturvedi in the main serve as. Whilst the south Indian dazzler Malavika Mohanan takes the female lead. Jay Oza handles the camera. Zee track luggage the audio rights for the movie. The film can be introduced in Summer season 2022. Take a look at the entire details, cast, songs, trailer of Yudhra movie below.
Yudhra Film Main points
|Director
|Ravi Udyawar
|Manufacturer
|Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani
|Scriptwriter
|Akshat Ghildial
|Style
|Romantic Motion Drama
|Solid
|Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan
|Cinematographer
|Jay Oza
|Editor
|But to be up to the moment
|Tune
|But to be up to the moment
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Excel Entertainments
|Unlock date
|2022
|Language
|Hindi
Yudhra Film Solid
Right here’s the main cast tick list for the impending Hindi drama Yudhra,
- Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Malavika Mohanan
Yudhra Film Teaser and Trailer
Watch the glimpse of an motion-packed teaser from the Yudhra movie proper right here,
Yudhra Film Poster
The primary glance poster that comes with Siddhat Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan from the Yudhra movie,
Yudhra Film Songs
The songs, bgm, topics of the Yudhra movie can be introduced temporarily
