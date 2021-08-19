Yudhra Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Unlock Date – Obtain And Watch On-line

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Yudhra is an upcoming romantic movement drama directed via Mother (2017) repute Ravi Udyawar. It’s produced via Farhan Akhtar and his affiliate Ritesh Sidhwani underneath their own production house Excel Entertainments. The film choices Gully Boy repute Siddhant Chaturvedi in the main serve as. Whilst the south Indian dazzler Malavika Mohanan takes the female lead. Jay Oza handles the camera. Zee track luggage the audio rights for the movie. The film can be introduced in Summer season 2022. Take a look at the entire details, cast, songs, trailer of Yudhra movie below.

Yudhra Film Main points

Director Ravi Udyawar
Manufacturer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani
Scriptwriter Akshat Ghildial
Style Romantic Motion Drama
Solid Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan
Cinematographer Jay Oza
Editor But to be up to the moment
Tune But to be up to the moment
Manufacturing Corporate Excel Entertainments
Unlock date 2022
Language Hindi

Yudhra Film Solid

Right here’s the main cast tick list for the impending Hindi drama Yudhra,

  • Siddhant Chaturvedi
  • Malavika Mohanan

Yudhra Film Teaser and Trailer

Watch the glimpse of an motion-packed teaser from the Yudhra movie proper right here,


Yudhra Film Poster

The primary glance poster that comes with Siddhat Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan from the Yudhra movie,

Yudhra Film Songs

The songs, bgm, topics of the Yudhra movie can be introduced temporarily

Keep Tuned with Sociallykeeda.com For additonal Leisure Information click on on proper right here.

Disclaimer: We at www.sociallykeeda.com request you to take a look at motion photos on our readers only with cinemas and Amazon High Video, Netflix, Hotstar and any reliable virtual streaming companies. Don’t use the pyreated website online to obtain or view online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here