Yulhee Shares Adorable Photos Of Her And FTISLAND’s Minhwan’s Twin Daughters

Yulhee and FTISLAND’s Minhwan‘s toddler daughters are rising up quick!

On July 31, Yulhee shared a number of cute images of her twin daughters, who’re approaching six months, on her son Jaeyul’s Instagram account.

She playfully added within the caption, “We’re sneaking into our older brother’s Instagram.”

Minhwan is at present fulfilling his necessary navy service as a reserve soldier, that means that he’s capable of commute from residence.

Take a look at the brand new images of Yulhee and Minhwan’s twins beneath!

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews