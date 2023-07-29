Yumi Cells Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Like as we are faced with a circumstance, our mind talks more than our lips. Imagine if every cell within our body began expressing an opinion as we experienced certain circumstances. Watch the brand-new wacky Korean sitcom “Yumi’s Cells,” then.

A psychological Korean drama with a dash of romance is called “Yumi Cells.” The love drama was produced by Song Jae Jeong and relies on Lee Dong-gun’s webcomic ‘Yumi’s Cells,’ which has the same name.

Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jinyoung, Lee Yu-bi, with Park Ji-hyun all play major parts in the Lee Sang-yeob-directed drama.

The first season of Kim Yumi, a regular office worker portrayed by Kim Go-eun, is based on the well-known webtoon of the same name by Lee Dong-gun. The tale is presented from the viewpoint of Kim Yumi’s brain cells, who control her thoughts, emotions, and behavior.

After a failed romance, Yumi’s “love cells” go into a coma. Her brain cells attempt to awaken these cells via a relationship with the simple game developer Goo Woong, portrayed by Ahn Bo-hyun.

The second season of Yumi’s Cells will center on the friendship between the drama’s lead character, Yoo Ba-bi, who is portrayed by GOT7’s Jinyoung, and her coworker, Yoo Ba-bi, according to the show’s creator, Song Jae-jung.

The crew and actors of Yumi’s Cells posted behind-the-scenes photos from the set as production for the second season came to an end in December 2021.

We compiled the information we currently know about the forthcoming K-drama as viewers wait in eager anticipation for its launch.

On September 17, 2021, the show will debut on tvN. It will run every Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. (KST).

The drama sold airing rights in more than 160 nations, including Europe, North America, plus Southeast Asia, according to a TVING announcement made on September 8, 2021.

Two episodes were published each Friday at 4 p.m. (KST) beginning on June 10, 2022, when the second season had its exclusive TVING debut.

In the play, a typical office worker’s life is told in terms of the brain cells that govern all of her ideas, feelings, and actions.

Yumi Cells Season 2 Release Date

TVN premiered the first season for the show on September 17, 2021. It includes a total of 14 episodes, each of which lasts for around an hour.

As intriguing as the plot is, each character throughout the novel is also. All the passionate Korean drama lovers fell hopelessly in love with the show soon after the premiere of the first season.

The second season on the show was developed as a result of the audience’s reaction. Nine months before the debut of the first season, the second one came out quickly.

On June 10, 2022, the second season has just been launched. The audience has given the series favorable reviews, and it is still airing. Thus, our designers have at long last satisfied our need for season 2.

Yumi Cells Season 2 Cast

Kim Go-eun with Kim Yumi, two regular office employees, serve as the series’ major protagonists. Ahn Bo-hyun portrays Goo Woong, a game developer and Sae-yi’s crush who is Yumi’s second lover. As a young Goo Woong, Jun Ho-young

Jinyoung plays Yumi’s coworker Yoo Ba-bi, also known as Bobby. Seo Sae-yi, played by Park Ji-hyun, is Goo Woong’s coworker who aspires to be the finest game director. Ruby, Yumi’s coworker, uses a variety of courting strategies, and her name is Lee Yu-bi.

Numerous voice actors provide the voices for Yumi’s brain cells. Ahn Soi portrays the love cell, Park Ji-yoon portrays the emotional cell, Shim Kyu-hyuk portrays the rational cell, Lee Jang-won portrays the hungry cell, and Ahn Young-mi portrays the naughty cell. Jeong Jae-heon portrays Detective Cell, Kim Yeon-woo portrays Fashion Cell, and Um Sang-hyun portrays Hysterical.

Sa Moon-yeong, Jeong Jae-heon, and Inner Feeling Cell are the voices of the Anxiety, Inner Feeling, and Rampage Cells, respectively. Sa Moon-yeong provides the voice of Fussy Cell. Jeong Jae-heon is the voice actor for Lullaby Cell. Ahn Soi performs the voices of the Cheapskate Cell, Reaction Doll No. 1, the Stomach Cells (Shim Kyu-hyuk), and the Tongue Cells (Yoo Se-yoon).

Yumi Cells Season 2 Trailer

Yumi Cells Season 2 Plot

“It’s regarded a cliché to secure over saying goodbye, from monitoring the initial social media account to attempting to contact him, having a restless night, and parting up totally with everyone.

Similarly to how they were at the start of the first season, Yumi’s cells and love are once again in a coma. Because Yumi’s spouse has been deceiving her for seven years, her Lovell is the first. During the season, I experienced trauma, but not this time.

Yumi was in pain until her coworker Yu Babi in and charmed her with a cheerful demeanor. Kim Kim, a Korean actor

The second season of the well-known Korean drama “Yumi’s Cells” will see the return of Gun and Park Jin-young to television.

On June 10, 2022, the television series debuted. It will pick up where Season 1 left off. Eun and Yumi split up.

The first episode demonstrates that Yumi with her cells are going to go beyond saying goodbye to Eun in an emotional way.

Co-leader Yoo Babi [Park Jinyoung] takes on the lead as a new love worry in one of Season 1’s most sad interactions.

While Episode 2 starts off easily with Babi confessing his wish to date Yumi and Yumi first rejecting him but then warming up, Episode 1 addresses the aftermath of a shattered heart. increase.

Kim Yoo-mi, who is played by Kim Go-Eun, resurfaces. She approaches her life and her emotions in steps, just like any other contemporary woman.

Her thoughts are filled with the disintegration she has just gone through. Her character is recognizable since the drama’s writers didn’t include any superfluous material.

It is unknown whether Ahn will also appear, but star performer Kim will return in her prominent role. In the first season, Woong demanded a split, which resulted to the characters’ separation.

Woong is no longer the focal point of Yumi’s existence. Fans are also interested to see whether GoT7’s Jinyoung will reprise his role as Yoo Babi.

Babi was Yumi’s new coworker at her new area, and she encouraged her to keep writing. But viewers saw certain unexplored sentiments among the two characters which were left for the next season.

The makers of the K-drama reportedly said on Soompi that “Season 2 will tell the story with You Baby and Yumi, which will be opus to the relationship with Goo Woong.”