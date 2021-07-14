Yumi Yoshimura Web Price, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak, Zodiac, Relationships & Filmography – FilmyVoice

Yumi Yoshimura Biography

Yumi Yoshimura is biggest ceaselessly known as Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress who has an estimated Internet Worth of $11 Million. Ceaselessly referred to as Sue, she rose to status as a member of the Eastern pop duo PUFFY with Ami Onuki. She used to be born on January 30,1975, Neyagawa, Japan. She had a somewhat winning showing occupation, appearing in such films as Mohou-han in 2002, Inu to arukeba: Chirori to Tamura in 2004, and The Neighbor No. 13 in 2005. She auditioned for a Tokyo experience seek and used to be selected for PUFFY consequently; she and bandmate Onuki would host the talk about provide Pa-Pa-Pa-Pa-Puffy from 1999 until 2002. She carried out herself inside the live-action segments of PUFFY’s provide, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, alternatively she used to be voiced through Grey DeLisle for the animated portions. She married Takanori Nishikawa in 1999; he divorced her in 2003 after she used to be accused inside the media of an extramarital dalliance. She remarried in 2009 and had a boy in 2012. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Yumi Yoshimura Bio, Wiki

First Name Yumi
Ultimate Name Yoshimura
Complete Name at Supply Yumi Yoshimura
Quite a lot of Name Sue
Age 45 years
Birthday 30th January, 1975
Birthplace Neyagawa, Osaka, Japan
Height 5′ 5″ (165 cm)
Assemble Narrow
Eye Color Brown – Dark
Hair Color Black
Zodiac Sign Aquarius
Sexuality Instantly
Ethnicity Asian
Nationality Eastern
Career Text Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress
Career Actress
Track Taste (Text) Pop rock, Eastern pop, Power Pop, Punk Rock, Pop punk, Dance rock
twelve months(s) Energetic 1996 – present, 1993–present
Tool (text) Vocals, Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Timpani, Saxophone
Report Label Sony Japan Track
Similar Acts Puffy AmiYumi

Yumi Yoshimura Courting, Husband, Boyfriends and Relationships

Yumi Yoshimura is at the present time unmarried.

  • Yumi Morales and Yumi Yoshimura dated in 2006.
  • Takanori Nishikawa and Yumi Yoshimura are divorced after a marriage of 3 years.

Yumi Yoshimura Movement footage and TV Shows

Film twelve months Personality Kind
Usagi droppu 2011 TV Provide
Uchuu de 1-ban wagamama na hoshi 2010 Movie
Heaven’s Door 2009 Movie
LoveDeath 2006 Movie
Neighbour No. 13 2005 Nozomi Akai Movie
Walking with the Dog 2004 Ryoko Tajima Movie
Copycat Killer 2002 Actress of CM ‘Dendou-Jitensha’ Movie

Yumi Yoshimura Internet Worth

Estimated Internet Worth 2020 $11 Million
Profits Provide Primary Profits provide Pop Singer (profession).

Yumi Yoshimura Pictures & Gallery

