Yumi Yoshimura Web Price, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak, Zodiac, Relationships & Filmography – FilmyVoice

Yumi Yoshimura Biography

Yumi Yoshimura is biggest ceaselessly known as Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress who has an estimated Internet Worth of $11 Million. Ceaselessly referred to as Sue, she rose to status as a member of the Eastern pop duo PUFFY with Ami Onuki. She used to be born on January 30,1975, Neyagawa, Japan. She had a somewhat winning showing occupation, appearing in such films as Mohou-han in 2002, Inu to arukeba: Chirori to Tamura in 2004, and The Neighbor No. 13 in 2005. She auditioned for a Tokyo experience seek and used to be selected for PUFFY consequently; she and bandmate Onuki would host the talk about provide Pa-Pa-Pa-Pa-Puffy from 1999 until 2002. She carried out herself inside the live-action segments of PUFFY’s provide, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, alternatively she used to be voiced through Grey DeLisle for the animated portions. She married Takanori Nishikawa in 1999; he divorced her in 2003 after she used to be accused inside the media of an extramarital dalliance. She remarried in 2009 and had a boy in 2012. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Yumi Yoshimura Bio, Wiki

First Name Yumi Ultimate Name Yoshimura Complete Name at Supply Yumi Yoshimura Quite a lot of Name Sue Age 45 years Birthday 30th January, 1975 Birthplace Neyagawa, Osaka, Japan Height 5′ 5″ (165 cm) Assemble Narrow Eye Color Brown – Dark Hair Color Black Zodiac Sign Aquarius Sexuality Instantly Ethnicity Asian Nationality Eastern Career Text Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress Career Actress Track Taste (Text) Pop rock, Eastern pop, Power Pop, Punk Rock, Pop punk, Dance rock twelve months(s) Energetic 1996 – present, 1993–present Tool (text) Vocals, Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Timpani, Saxophone Report Label Sony Japan Track Similar Acts Puffy AmiYumi

Yumi Yoshimura Courting, Husband, Boyfriends and Relationships

Yumi Yoshimura is at the present time unmarried.

Yumi Morales and Yumi Yoshimura dated in 2006.

Takanori Nishikawa and Yumi Yoshimura are divorced after a marriage of 3 years.

Yumi Yoshimura Movement footage and TV Shows

Film twelve months Personality Kind Usagi droppu 2011 TV Provide Uchuu de 1-ban wagamama na hoshi 2010 Movie Heaven’s Door 2009 Movie LoveDeath 2006 Movie Neighbour No. 13 2005 Nozomi Akai Movie Walking with the Dog 2004 Ryoko Tajima Movie Copycat Killer 2002 Actress of CM ‘Dendou-Jitensha’ Movie

Yumi Yoshimura Internet Worth

Estimated Internet Worth 2020 $11 Million Profits Provide Primary Profits provide Pop Singer (profession).

Yumi Yoshimura Pictures & Gallery