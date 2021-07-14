Yumi Yoshimura Web Price, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak, Zodiac, Relationships & Filmography – FilmyVoice

Yumi Yoshimura is biggest ceaselessly known as Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress who has an estimated Internet Worth of $11 Million. Ceaselessly referred to as Sue, she rose to status as a member of the Eastern pop duo PUFFY with Ami Onuki. She used to be born on January 30,1975, Neyagawa, Japan. She had a somewhat winning showing occupation, appearing in such films as Mohou-han in 2002, Inu to arukeba: Chirori to Tamura in 2004, and The Neighbor No. 13 in 2005. She auditioned for a Tokyo experience seek and used to be selected for PUFFY consequently; she and bandmate Onuki would host the talk about provide Pa-Pa-Pa-Pa-Puffy from 1999 until 2002. She carried out herself inside the live-action segments of PUFFY’s provide, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, alternatively she used to be voiced through Grey DeLisle for the animated portions. She married Takanori Nishikawa in 1999; he divorced her in 2003 after she used to be accused inside the media of an extramarital dalliance. She remarried in 2009 and had a boy in 2012. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Yumi Yoshimura Bio, Wiki
First Name
Yumi
Ultimate Name
Yoshimura
Complete Name at Supply
Yumi Yoshimura
Quite a lot of Name
Sue
Age
45 years
Birthday
30th January, 1975
Birthplace
Neyagawa, Osaka, Japan
Height
5′ 5″ (165 cm)
Assemble
Narrow
Eye Color
Brown – Dark
Hair Color
Black
Zodiac Sign
Aquarius
Sexuality
Instantly
Ethnicity
Asian
Nationality
Eastern
Career Text
Singer, musician, guitarist, voice actress
Career
Actress
Track Taste (Text)
Pop rock, Eastern pop, Power Pop, Punk Rock, Pop punk, Dance rock