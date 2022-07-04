Yurukill The Calumniation Games, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

If you liked the Squid Game, you are passionate about ship video games, escape rooms and you have been looking for a visual novel to get started in the genre for some time, Yurukill is for you. His reading pace is agile and he knows how to play well with all those elements to hook you from the beginning.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games I liked it and it has managed to catch me from the beginning despite not being perfect. For those of you who have already kept quiet about visual novels, Yurukill is a smooth cross between Danganropa and the Zero Escape series. It never reaches the level of genius of either of the two, neither in its history, characters or puzzles, but it is capable of building a nice and enigmatic own and choral story. A group of alleged criminals is transferred to an island lost in the sea where there is an amusement park. The organization divides them into pairs made up of a prisoner and an executor. Each one of them has to be able to escape from a room in which they are put, and if they succeed, and pass the rest of the tests that come later, they will be able to fulfill the wish they ask for. In addition, Yurukill adds a curious peculiarity to this very common game scheme: each group has to face a final phase of vertical advance ships with many shots, final bosses and power ups.

The funny thing about these fictions in which they force the characters to play a deadly game is how the protagonists, or the story itself, breaks with the rules explained at the beginning and leads us to unexpected paths. Yurukill does that very well. When you think that his approach does not give more than himself, it changes your concept of who is the prisoner or the executor, what is the objective of the rooms or the concept of the desire that his heroes can achieve. That is the strength of this visual novel, understand this well and use it to your advantage in writing. Unfortunately, what is not so good is how prisoners and executioners resolve their tensions during the title or how the occasional revelation is reached. The ship phases, very much in the style of Xevious, serve to playfully confront the former against the latter. The executioners ask questions, they appear transformed as large mechas and the prisoners have to answer and defend their point of view. The problem is that the conversations during these playable sections they cut the rhythm of the shots a lot. It also doesn’t help that the waves of enemies and the creatures to be killed are repeated so much.

When you think that his approach does not give more of itself, it changes your concept of who is the prisoner or the executorAlso, even though the rules of the Yurukill death game take the protagonists to interesting places and times, it’s not as good as them revealing to the player the real reasons why they are here. Yurukill: The Calumniation Games anticipates clues that it then uses to cement its moments of discovery. For example, someone says that he smokes, and two hours later, the fact that he smokes is what reveals to you that in reality that person was not who he said he was. But those clues are shown in such obvious, accentuated, and exaggerated ways that it’s easy to jump ahead of plot twists. It is also a pity that, despite having to make decisions, there are almost never any real consequences. More than once I failed in some life or death choice and only had to press the continue button and choose well. In these fictions, what you want are unexpected deaths by helmet, and if we are talking about a video game, that they come through errors or through interaction. But, yes, despite all this, the plot, its humor and its characters hook and you will want to play this novel until the end.

Yurukill has cool fiction and good characters

The ship phases are not bad, but putting questions in the middle is annoyingI really enjoyed the characters, both getting to know them and finding out what their past and future was. But when they were about to reveal their secret, Yurukill himself had already spoiled my surprise many times. The ship phases aren’t bad, but sticking true-or-false questions in the middle to get them right is annoying. The rooms are well built, and the idea that they are set based on the secrets of the characters. Solving their puzzles tells you more about them, but these puzzles are fairly easy and we have an extremely generous hint system. The same can be said of the evidence that comes after them. That is to say, from Yurukill I stay with its history and its development, but the revelation of secrets lacks finesse, its explanations are sometimes too explicit, the phases of star shots need more work and the puzzles need a turn. In addition, and wanting to resemble Danganronpa, it adds a lot of playable situations that emulate trials, labyrinths, etc., and that only hinder a narrative it would work better without them.

But despite these problems, the game catches if you like visual novels. In large part it is because who can resist reading Gantz, watching the Squid Game or Cube? Who doesn’t want to find out what sinister organization is behind it all or who lives or dies? play with these questions is what yurukill does well, and that’s why I’ve had a good time with him. In addition, the duration of it is correct, it concludes correctly, and it has a good work of art and music. It’s not the best visual novel you can play today, and it’s a shame that it’s only in English with Japanese voices, but I think a very valid option for those who enjoy these narrative constructions. It’s great on Nintendo Switch. I’ve played it there, and it’s a lot of fun.