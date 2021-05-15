Yuti Harshavardhana Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Yuti Harshavardhana Biography

Identify Yuti Harshavardhana
Actual Identify Yuti Harshavardhana
Nickname Yuti
Career Singer & Author
Date of Beginning 18 October 2015
Age 16 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date (Tune instructor)
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: Vardhav (Musician)
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification PG (Statistics)
College But to be up to date
Faculty Bharathiyar College, Coimbatore
Leisure pursuits Listening Tune and Dance
Beginning Position Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Fatherland Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Present Town India
Nationality Indian

Yuti Harshavardhana’s Authentic Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/yuti_harshavardhana_official

youtube.com/channel/UCy9ACvMXiicE72mYR0NILJg

Fascinating details about Yuti Harshavardhana

  • She turned into the semifinalist within the most-watched making a song festival display SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13.
  • She prefers to do the portray in her recreational time.
  • As of Might 2021, Yuti earned greater than 60k subscribers for her YouTube channel.
  • Dr. Vatsala Patil is the title of her track instructor.
  • She is a die-hard fan of famend singer Sid Sriram.

TV Displays

  • SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13 – 2021

Those are the newest pictures of singer Yuti Harshavardhana,

