Yuti Harshavardhana Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Photographs

Yuti Harshavardhana Biography
|Identify
|Yuti Harshavardhana
|Actual Identify
|Yuti Harshavardhana
|Nickname
|Yuti
|Career
|Singer & Author
|Date of Beginning
|18 October 2015
|Age
|16 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date (Tune instructor)
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: Vardhav (Musician)
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|PG (Statistics)
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Bharathiyar College, Coimbatore
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Tune and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Fatherland
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Present Town
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Yuti Harshavardhana’s Authentic Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/yuti_harshavardhana_official
youtube.com/channel/UCy9ACvMXiicE72mYR0NILJg
Fascinating details about Yuti Harshavardhana
- She turned into the semifinalist within the most-watched making a song festival display SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13.
- She prefers to do the portray in her recreational time.
- As of Might 2021, Yuti earned greater than 60k subscribers for her YouTube channel.
- Dr. Vatsala Patil is the title of her track instructor.
- She is a die-hard fan of famend singer Sid Sriram.
TV Displays
- SaReGaMaPa Telugu season 13 – 2021
Those are the newest pictures of singer Yuti Harshavardhana,