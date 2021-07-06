Yuvarathnaa Day 7 Field Place of job Assortment: Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Continues Its Stable Run!

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Lately Launched Film Yuvarathnaa has finished 7 days of its theatrical run. The motion entertainer, which hit theaters on April 1, spread out an enormous reaction in theaters. Except that, the movie has been ringing the field place of work since its free up.

Additionally starring Sayyeshaa, Yuvarathnaa has now gathered Rs 1.25 crore with its seventh day theatrical run, making the whole internet number of the movie is Rs 27.92 crore.

Particularly, at the seventh day, the Kannada model of the movie bought Rs 1.23 crore whilst the Telugu model gathered Rs 0.02 crore. Regardless of primary releases in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), together with Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild canine and Karthis Sultan (Tamil), the Puneeth starrer controlled to captivate the target market and overpower the 2 movies on the field place of work.

Scroll down for Yuvarathnaa’s 7-day Web Assortment Document

Day 1- Rs 8.60 crore (Ka: Rs 8.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.20 crore)

Day 2- Rs 5.40 crore (Ka: Rs 5.25 crore; Te: Rs 0.15 crore)

Day 3- Rs 4.50 crore (Ka: Rs 4.40 crore; Te: Rs 0.10 crore)

Day 4- Rs 5.12 crore (Ka: Rs 5.00 crore; Te: Rs 0.12 crore)

Day 5- Rs 1.75 crore (Ka: Rs 1.70 crore; Te: Rs 0.05 crore)

Day 6- Rs 1.30 crore (Ka: Rs 1.27 crore; Te: Rs 0.03 crore)

Day 7- Rs 1.25 crore (Ka: Rs 1.23 crore; Te: Rs 0.02 crore)

Overall – Rs 27.92 crore (Ka: Rs 27.75 crore; Te: Rs 0.67 crore)

Smartly, because the brilliantly made movie continues to appeal audiences, fanatics and fans of Puneeth be expecting Yuvarathnaa to assemble extra moolah on the money sign up the next day to come.

The movie, written and directed via Santhosh Ananddram, revolves across the theme of schooling mafia and abuse of energy. Subsidized via KGF manufacturer Vijay Kiragandur below Hombale Motion pictures, the movie additionally options Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda, Sai Kumar, Prakash Raj, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Diganth, Sudharani and Tarak Ponnappa. Digicam cranked via Venkatesh Anguraj, Yuvarathnaa has tune composed via S Thaman.