Yvette Monreal (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Yvette Monreal (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Yvette Monreal is an American movie and tv actress. She is understood for enjoying function of Yolanda Montez (aka Wildcat) in superhero tv sequence Stargirl and Legends of The next day to come. She has additionally labored in motion pictures equivalent to Rambo: Remaining Blood, As soon as Upon a Superhero and Lowriders

Biography

Yvette Monreal was once born on July 9, 1992 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She did a performing direction at Stella Adler Artwork of Appearing Conservatory. Monreal started her occupation as an actress with the tv serial Harpies as Temperance in 2013. In the similar 12 months, she gave the impression within the sequence Chutes & Ladders as Olivia. She due to this fact featured in a episode of tv display Awkward. From 2014 to 2015, she performed the function of Reagan within the TV display Faking It, starring Rita Volk, Katie Stevens, Gregg Sulkin, Michael Willett and Bailey De Younger.

Monreal starred within the 2014 sequence, Matador as Senna Galan in 8 episodes. Later she was once additionally a part of The Fosters as Adriana from 2015 to 2017. In 2020, she performed the lead function of Yolanda Montez / Wildcat in American superhero tv sequence Stargirl.

Bio

Actual Title Yvette Monreal Career Actress Well-known Position Yolanda Montez or Wildcat in TV sequence Stargirl (2020-Provide)

Date of Beginning July 9, 1992 Age (as in 2021) 29 Years Beginning Position Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American House The town Los Angeles, California, United States Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Christian Deal with Los Angeles, California, United States

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized Faculty Stella Adler Artwork of Appearing Conservatory Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Casey (2014)



Tv : Harpies (2013) Awards Nationwide Movie and TV Awards (2019; Perfect Supporting Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top In Toes : 5′ 5″ Toes

In Meter : 1.67 m Weight In Pound : 123 lbs

In Kg : 56 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-35 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Buying groceries, Making a song and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Yvette Monreal

Yvette Monreal was once born and taken up in Los Angeles, California.

In 2019, she received Perfect Supporting Actress award at Nationwide Movie and TV Awards for the movie Rambo: Remaining Blood.

She carried out within the serial NCIS as Maya Guzan in 2018.

In 2020, she labored in 5 episodes of TV sequence Legends of the next day to come as Yolanda Montez and Wildcat. In the similar 12 months, she starred within the lead function within the sequence Stargirl 2020.

Yvette debuted in Hollywood with the quick movie Casey within the fundamental function of Casey in 2014.

She gave the impression within the movie Lowriders as Claudia in 2016.

