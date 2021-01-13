Yvonne Orji to Develop Disney Plus Series With David Oyelowo, Oprah

Yvonne Orji is growing a semi-autobiographical comedy collection at Disney Plus that boasts David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey amongst its govt producers, Selection has discovered.

Titled “First Gen,” the half-hour present is predicated on Orji’s private experiences rising up as a Nigerian immigrant in America. As a baby, she’s caught between attempting to honor her mother and father and tradition whereas concurrently attempting to assimilate to American life.

Orji will write and govt produce the mission, which can mark her first scripted collection writing credit score. Oyelowo will govt produce underneath his Yoruba Saxon Productions banner, with Winfrey and Carla Gardini govt producing for Harpo Movies. twentieth Tv will function the studio.

Orji is finest recognized for her position as Molly on the hit HBO collection “Insecure,” which is ready to finish after its fifth season. She was nominated for an Emmy for finest supporting actress in a comedy for the present in 2020. Her different appearing credit embody “A Black Woman Sketch Present” and “Jane the Virgin” in addition to the 2018 comedy movie “Night time Faculty.” She launched the rise up particular “Momma, I Made It” in 2020.

“First Gen” marks the second collaboration between Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon and Winfrey’s Harpo Movies. The corporate’s just lately labored collectively on Oyelowo’s characteristic directorial debut “The Water Man.” Oyelowo additionally starred in that mission as well as to producing, with Gardini and Winfrey govt producing. Winfrey additionally produced and appeared within the 2014 movie “Selma,” wherein Oyelowo starred as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Oyelowo is primarily recognized for his appearing work. He acquired a Golden Globe nomination for “Selma” in addition to the HBO movie “Nightingale.” His different characteristic credit embody “Queen of Katwe,” “Interstellar,” “A Most Violent Yr,” “The Butler,” and “Jack Reacher.

