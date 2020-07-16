Yvonne Strahovski: 6 Interesting Facts About The Handmaid’s Tale Star

Australian-born Yvonne Strahovski’s First Language Was Polish

It might catch some folks off guard to listen to Yvonne Strahovski talking in an Australian accent throughout interview appearances on account of how effectively the actress, who was born in Marouba, Sydney, is ready to cover it in most of her onscreen performances. It’s much more stunning to study that English was not even her first language, simply because it was to Carson Daly when he requested her if she might converse Polish on his late night time present Final Name.

She initially spent a lot of her childhood talking the native tongue her mother and father, who immigrated to Australia from Poland, whereas rising up and was capable of showcase her bilingualism as a talent she additionally shares together with her character Sarah Walker when the writers of Chuck added it into sequence afterward.