Yvonne Strahovski: 6 Interesting Facts About The Handmaid’s Tale Star

There are just a few various kinds of individuals who would name themselves Yvonne Strahovski followers. There are those that first began crushing on her as undercover agent Sarah Walker on Chuck, or those that like to hate her as Serena Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale, or those that love to stop alien invasions together with her as Miranda Lawson within the second and third Mass Impact video video games.
Nonetheless, these are only a few of the extra notable characters she has performed in her profession, none of that are a mirrored image of her true self. In actual fact, how will you really name your self a fan of the actress in the event you can solely establish her by the fictional folks she has portrayed?
Happily, there may be want to fret as now we have you coated with simply sufficient that it’s good to correctly earn your Yvonne Strahovski fan card. The following are six trivial information concerning the actress, who will subsequent be seen within the upcoming sci-fi motion flick The Tomorrow Battle, that you could be not have identified about her earlier than.
Australian-born Yvonne Strahovski’s First Language Was Polish
It might catch some folks off guard to listen to Yvonne Strahovski talking in an Australian accent throughout interview appearances on account of how effectively the actress, who was born in Marouba, Sydney, is ready to cover it in most of her onscreen performances. It’s much more stunning to study that English was not even her first language, simply because it was to Carson Daly when he requested her if she might converse Polish on his late night time present Final Name.
She initially spent a lot of her childhood talking the native tongue her mother and father, who immigrated to Australia from Poland, whereas rising up and was capable of showcase her bilingualism as a talent she additionally shares together with her character Sarah Walker when the writers of Chuck added it into sequence afterward.
Yvonne Strahovski Was Forged In Chuck Simply Days After Coming To America
Talking of the cult motion comedy sequence, Chuck was Yvonne Strahovski’s American performing debut: a aim that really took a shorter time to realize than it usually does for many actors born within the U.S. The actress defined to Sam Rubin on KTLA how she despatched NBC clips of her work in Australia, together with her performing debut in comedy fantasy sequence Double the Fist and main function on cleaning soap opera Headland, previous to her Los Angeles transfer. That they had apparently already seen her portfolio by then as a result of, simply three days after her arrival, she scored the a part of tough-as-nails CIA operative, and love curiosity of the threatened title character (performed by Zachary Levi), Sarah Walker.
Yvonne Strahovski Was Steered She Change Her Identify To “Yvonne Stryker”
Along with being, arguably, her greatest identified function thus far, Sarah Walker may be the title that Yvonne Strahovski is most frequently related to as a result of her followers are usually not certain the way to say her actual title. The actress truly revealed in an interview with GQ that the true spelling of her Polish final title is “Strzechowski,” however she modified it from the “mouthful of letters” it’s to phonetically match its right pronunciation. She actually prefers that to the choice alias somebody had instructed to her when she first got here to Hollywood: “Yvonne Stryker,” which Strahovski informed Paul F. Tompkins on web-based discuss present Speakeasy sounded much like a porn star with the identical final title.
Motherhood Impressed Yvonne Strahovski’s Efficiency In Season Three Of The Handmaid’s Tale
A self-proclaimed tomboy, Yvonne Strahovski in all probability identifies extra with Sarah Walker than her Emmy and Golden-Globe nominated function as Serena Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale. Sarcastically, throughout her second season of taking part in the infertile spouse, she turned pregnant together with her first baby and initially tried to separate that from her efficiency, till it turned the right inspiration for her character’s arc in Season 3.
Strahovski recalled to Selection how she drew parallels from her personal motherly instincts to Serena’s covetous relationship with June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) organic daughter, Nichole, including, “If you’re so emotionally invested in a baby, and you actually imagine it’s your baby as Serena does, you’ll do something.”
Yvonne Strahovski Did Not Anticipate To Survive Season eight Of Dexter
One other Yvonne Strahovski character with expertise in adoptive motherhood, and extra empathetic than Serena, is Hannah McKay, even though she, like her boyfriend Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Corridor), is a serial assassin.
The actress appeared on the killer, Emmy-winning drama Dexter in Season 7 and have become a sequence common for its following closing run of episodes, which was a most stunning flip of occasions for her. Strahovski revealed to Digital Spy that surviving her visitor spot was flattering sufficient, however she by no means anticipated to play such an important half within the sequence identified for killing off so many characters, assuming she would have turn out to be of a sufferer herself sooner or later.
Proof Of Yvonne Strahovski’s Former Nostril Ring Is Nonetheless Seen
Primarily based on all that now we have realized about Yvonne Strahvoski so far, it’s protected to imagine that she has little to no bother with being candid about herself to the general public. Maybe it is because she accepts that, typically, there shall be secrets and techniques you simply can’t hold hidden, equivalent to facial piercings. When TV Information requested the actress if she had ever gotten a tattoo earlier than, she had this to say:
No tattoos, however I had a nostril ring for 5 years — and from close-up you’ll be able to see the outlet in my nostril nonetheless!
Effectively, seems like there is a new recreation that followers can play subsequent time they watch Yvonne Strahvoski onscreen. Tell us in the event you ever spot the nostril gap!
