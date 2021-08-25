Z Sq. Mall Sealed: Kanpur’s largest ‘Z Sq. Mall’ sealed, assets tax dues of Rs 13 crore

Kanpur: Kanpur Municipal Company (Kanpur Nagar Nigam) sealed the town’s largest Z Sq. Mall positioned on Mall Street for non-payment of assets tax dues of over Rs 13 crore. KMC Regional Officer Rajesh Kumar Gupta mentioned that the buying groceries mall has been sealed for non-payment of dues of Rs 13,36,24,712 together with assets tax of Rs 10,44,88,848 and Rs 2,91,35,864. pastime is incorporated.Additionally Learn – UP: OHE line damaged in Kanpur, motion of many trains affected

In step with the official- "Tahir Hussain, the managing director of Z Sq. Buying groceries Mall, owes Rs 13.36 crore as assets tax, which used to be now not paid even after giving a number of notices." At the directions of Municipal Commissioner Shivsharan Appa. A group of KMC led via Further Municipal Commissioner Arvind Rai and Roli Gupta sealed the mall.

Gupta mentioned that the KMC group sealed the access gates of the mall and pasted notices on them for depositing tax arrears.