Zabdiel De Jesús Internet Value, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak & Zodiac – FilmyVoice

Zabdiel de Jesús is largest frequently known as Singer who has an estimated Web Worth of $3 Million. One among 5 boys selected to be a member of the boy band CNCO that was once formed by means of the truth competition assortment L. a. Banda. He was once born on December 13,1997, Bayamon, PR. He’s knowledgeable in participating within the piano, mandolin, and drums. He was once the 5th and ultimate member to be selected to affix the popular boy band. In auditioning for L. a. Banda, he sang Camila’s “Mientes.” He and Christopher Velez were every selected as individuals of CNCO. He was once born to parents Noemi Colon Gandia and Carlos de Jesus. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Zabdiel de Jesús Bio, Wiki
Greatest Known For
Being the member of the boy band CNCO
Nick Name
Zabdiel
Complete Name
Zabdiel de Jesús Colón
Supply Position
Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Place of dwelling
He divides his time between the united states and Puerto Rico.
Profession
Singer
Manager
Zabdiel De Jesús is represented through Walter Kolm Recreational.
Family
Father – Carlos Charlie de Jesús González (Guitar Player)
Mother – Noemi Colón Gandia
Others – Wilfrido Willy de Jesús Santiago (Paternal Grandfather), Felicita González Rodríguez (Paternal Grandmother)