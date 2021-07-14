Zabdiel De Jesús Internet Value, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak & Zodiac – FilmyVoice

Zabdiel de Jesús Biography

Zabdiel de Jesús is largest frequently known as Singer who has an estimated Web Worth of $3 Million. One among 5 boys selected to be a member of the boy band CNCO that was once formed by means of the truth competition assortment L. a. Banda. He was once born on December 13,1997, Bayamon, PR. He’s knowledgeable in participating within the piano, mandolin, and drums. He was once the 5th and ultimate member to be selected to affix the popular boy band. In auditioning for L. a. Banda, he sang Camila’s “Mientes.” He and Christopher Velez were every selected as individuals of CNCO. He was once born to parents Noemi Colon Gandia and Carlos de Jesus. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Greatest Known For Being the member of the boy band CNCO Nick Name Zabdiel Complete Name Zabdiel de Jesús Colón Supply Position Bayamón, Puerto Rico Place of dwelling He divides his time between the united states and Puerto Rico. Profession Singer Manager Zabdiel De Jesús is represented through Walter Kolm Recreational. Family Father – Carlos Charlie de Jesús González (Guitar Player)

Mother – Noemi Colón Gandia

Others – Wilfrido Willy de Jesús Santiago (Paternal Grandfather), Felicita González Rodríguez (Paternal Grandmother) Taste Latin Pop, Latin Town, Reggaeton Label Sony Song Latin Assemble Kind Athletic Nationality Puerto Rican Age 22 years earlier Date of Supply December 13,1997 Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Top 6 feet 1 in or 185.5 cm Weight 77 kg or 170 lbs Sexual Orientation Instantly Unique Choices Chiseled jawline Ethnicity Hispanic Hair Color Dark Brown Eye Color Dark Brown Web Worth $3 Million

