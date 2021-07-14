Zabdiel De Jesús Internet Value, Age, Wiki, Bio, Peak & Zodiac – FilmyVoice

Zabdiel de Jesús Biography

Zabdiel de Jesús is largest frequently known as Singer who has an estimated Web Worth of $3 Million. One among 5 boys selected to be a member of the boy band CNCO that was once formed by means of the truth competition assortment L. a. Banda.  He was once born on December 13,1997, Bayamon, PR. He’s knowledgeable in participating within the piano, mandolin, and drums. He was once the 5th and ultimate member to be selected to affix the popular boy band.  In auditioning for L. a. Banda, he sang Camila’s “Mientes.”  He and Christopher Velez were every selected as individuals of CNCO.  He was once born to parents Noemi Colon Gandia and Carlos de Jesus.  His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Zabdiel de Jesús Bio, Wiki

Greatest Known For Being the member of the boy band CNCO
Nick Name Zabdiel
Complete Name Zabdiel de Jesús Colón
Supply Position Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Place of dwelling He divides his time between the united states and Puerto Rico.
Profession Singer
Manager Zabdiel De Jesús is represented through Walter Kolm Recreational.
Family
  • Father – Carlos Charlie de Jesús González (Guitar Player)
  • Mother – Noemi Colón Gandia
  • Others – Wilfrido Willy de Jesús Santiago (Paternal Grandfather), Felicita González Rodríguez (Paternal Grandmother)
Taste Latin Pop, Latin Town, Reggaeton
Label Sony Song Latin
Assemble Kind Athletic
Nationality Puerto Rican
Age 22 years earlier
Date of Supply December 13,1997
Zodiac Sign Sagittarius
Top 6 feet 1 in or 185.5 cm
Weight 77 kg or 170 lbs
Sexual Orientation Instantly
Unique Choices Chiseled jawline
Ethnicity Hispanic
Hair Color Dark Brown
Eye Color Dark Brown
Web Worth $3 Million

Zabdiel de Jesús Web Worth

Estimated Web Worth 2020 $3 Million
Income Provide Singer

Zabdiel de Jesús Photos & Gallery

