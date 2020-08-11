General News

Zac Efron Is Returning To Disney For The First Time Since High School Musical

August 11, 2020
It might seem to be it was solely yesterday that Zac Efron was being launched to audiences because the younger Troy Bolton within the Disney Channel’s High School Musical, however the actuality is that was almost 20 years in the past, and Efron has grown up so much since then – taking over extra mature and grownup roles. Emphasizing this level, he’s now ready to make his huge homecoming by beginning a brand new mission with Disney, and stated mission will characteristic him as a brand new father.

The executives at Disney+ are presently making strikes to create a remake of the basic 1980s comedy Three Males And A Child, and per The Hollywood Reporter a deal has been struck that can see Zac Efron play one of many titular leads. Author Will Reichel has been employed to pen the script for the mission, although no particulars concerning the film can be found past that.

Itself a remake of the 1985 French movie Three Males and a Cradle, 1987’s Three Males And A Child was directed by Leonard Nimoy and famously introduced collectively Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as a gaggle of bachelors who see their free lives come to a halt when they’re pressured to care for a child who’s the progeny of certainly one of them. The comedy was the largest hit of the 12 months when it got here out, and it was adopted by a 1990 sequel titled Three Males and a Little Woman.

There have been plans within the works for years to have Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson reunite for a years-later sequel titled Three Males And A Bride, however one could make the idea that the existence of this new reboot starring Zac Efron takes that concept off the desk.

Now, in fact, the massive query lingering is who Disney+ will rent to play the opposite two major roles reverse Zac Efron. There’s positively no scarcity of 30-year-old actors to select from in present Hollywood, so it will likely be fascinating to see what path the mission goes in if not simply because it can inform us a good quantity of what to anticipate from the brand new take.

Disney+’s Three Males And A Child is at present searching for a director, however as soon as that job is finished it is doable that the streaming movie may come collectively fairly rapidly. The solely upcoming characteristic that Zac Efron presently has on his schedule is the based-on-a-true-story dramedy King Of The Jungle, which is being developed by Focus author/administrators Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Hit the feedback part along with your options for who ought to be part of Efron within the solid of this new remake (does anybody else really feel like Adam Devine is a good wager?), and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for all the newest casting information.

