Zac Efron Is Returning To Disney For The First Time Since High School Musical

It might seem to be it was solely yesterday that Zac Efron was being launched to audiences because the younger Troy Bolton within the Disney Channel’s High School Musical, however the actuality is that was almost 20 years in the past, and Efron has grown up so much since then – taking over extra mature and grownup roles. Emphasizing this level, he’s now ready to make his huge homecoming by beginning a brand new mission with Disney, and stated mission will characteristic him as a brand new father.