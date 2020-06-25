Zac Efron Is Wet And Shirtless In First Look At New Netflix Show

Zac Efron has actually stored himself busy since his days as a teen heartthrob, and brought on quite a lot of initiatives that both present the a lot lighter or the a lot darker sides to a personality’s character that he can play. Via all of it, although, one side has remained constant in many of the roles Efron has taken on: he is a sizzling dude who’s not afraid to point out off his sizzling dudeness. Nicely, Efron is now on the entrance of Netflix’s Right down to Earth with Zac Efron, and he is giving the fact sequence a lift by letting followers have the moist, shirtless Zac everyone knows and love.