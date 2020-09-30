Zac Efron Starring in ‘Firestarter’ Reboot

Zac Efron will star in “Firestarter,” a brand new adaptation of Stephen King’s traditional novel.

The movie facilities on a younger woman who develops pyrokinetic powers and the power to see the long run. She is kidnapped by a mysterious authorities company that plans to weaponize her superhuman abilities. The movie is backed by Common Photos, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Highway Productions.

Efron, who first got here to fame in the rosy “Excessive College Musical” franchise, has proven his darker facet in sure tasks, enjoying Ted Bundy in “Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” This feels in that vein. Efron’s different credit embrace “Neighbors,” “The Best Showman” and “The Paperboy.” He’ll subsequent be seen in a remake of “Three Males and a Child,” which feels very far faraway from all issues Ted Bundy and Stephen King.

King is a horror and fantasy big, whose checklist of bestsellers embrace “It,” “The Shining,” “Carrie,” “The Darkish Tower” and “Pet Sematary,” all of which have been was movies of various high quality and success. “Firestarter” was beforehand tailored for the display in 1984, with Drew Barrymore, Martin Sheen and George C. Scott enjoying central roles

Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”) will direct the movie from a script by author Scott Teems (“Halloween Kills”).

Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman, who beforehand teamed on the “Paranormal Exercise” franchise, will produce. Goldsman had initially been connected to direct “Firestarter.” This isn’t Blum’s solely current foray into King’s cannon — he’s teaming with Ryan Murphy and Netflix on an adaption of the creator’s quick story “Mr. Harrigan’s Cellphone.”

Efron is represented by CAA, Alchemy Leisure, Viewpoint and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

