Zac Efron to star in Three Men and a Baby remake for Disney+

Zac Efron has reportedly been signed to star in a remake of basic ’80s film Three Men and a Baby for streaming community Disney+

The 1987 unique pitched ’80s icons Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson collectively as trio of playboy bachelors with a not a care in the world who’re immediately landed with the custody of a child. Their preliminary horror finally turns to paternal gurgling in the hit film that was directed by Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy. It was a field workplace smash for Disney, their first live-action film hit, the very best grossing film of 1987 in the US, incomes $167 million (£128 million).

It was adopted by a sequel, Three Men and a Little Woman, with the identical solid, in 1990, however nowhere close to the identical stage of success.

For Efron it is going to mark a Disney homecoming. The 32-year-old star first made his title with Disney’s Excessive Faculty Musical franchise and for many he stays synonymous with the Disney dynasty.

The Disney+ manufacturing can be a vital change of tempo for Efron, who final yr performed charismatic real-life serial killer Ted Bundy reverse Lily Collins in the effectively acquired Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron has turned environmental crusader in latest years and his documentary sequence about sustainability, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, is at the moment streaming on Netflix.

One other upcoming venture of word is the sequence Killing Zac Efron, in which he journeys into the guts of Papua New Guinea, exploring the distant and treacherous jungle. Paradoxically, he did nearly die and was reportedly airlifted to hospital in Australia after contracting typhoid or different bacterial an infection, in accordance to E! On-line.

Particulars had been sketchy concerning the Three Men and a Baby remake, however the script has been written by Will Reichel, whose solely earlier writing credit score is Steve Coogan’s 2018 film Sizzling Air, in which the comedian actor performed a right-wing TV presenter who immediately has to care for a teenage niece. A storyline not a million miles away from Three Men and a Baby.

