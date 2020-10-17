Zac Posen to Headline Creatively’s New Education Program

Stacey Bendet’s new job platform Creatively is now providing free academic programming.

Superstar dressmaker Zac Posen headlines the collection, which kicks off on Oct. 19, with a category in draping on Oct. 27.

Creatively, which is free, permits members to use its portfolio instruments to showcase their work and discover jobs and internships. The membership consists of folks in advertising, promoting, pictures, graphic design, filmmaking, trend, magnificence and extra.

Bendet and Creatively’s CEO Greg Gittrich and chief product officer Joe Indriolo launched the platform in Could. There are at the moment 40,000 members.

Bendet, who co-founded alice+olivia in 2002 and now serves as the style model’s CEO, began Creatively out of frustration at how exhausting it could possibly be to discover the proper creatives for her firm. She went in search of a LinkedIn-like platform that caters to the extra inventive set, however she couldn’t discover something.

“If I used to be hiring like somebody in gross sales, you utilize LinkedIn, you discover out the place they labored and what they did,” Bendet informed Selection. “While you’re hiring somebody who’s inventive, it doesn’t matter what their resume says, you want to see their precise work. So then you find yourself on this deep dive of their Instagram and their web site earlier than you rent them for a challenge. I couldn’t imagine that there’s no different place to recruit expertise that permits you to do it in a extra kind of collaborative method. I saved pondering there wants to be a LinkedIn for the inventive world.”

Together with Posen’s class, the training collection additionally consists of:

Hairstylist Danielle Priano, hairstyling

Trend director Rajni Jacques, inventive route

Baker and entrepreneur, Amirah Kassem, cake adorning

Dancer and choreographer Galen Hooks, dance and motion

Illustrator and artist Amber Vittoria, summary portraiture

Artistic director Kameron Mack, video storytelling

British Vogue contributing editor Susan Bender, making a moodboard