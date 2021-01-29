Zach Braff Cast in ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Remake at Disney Plus

Zach Braff has been solid in the upcoming Disney Plus remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

He’ll star alongside Gabrielle Union in the film, which facilities on a multiracial, blended household of 12, navigating a busy residence life and their household enterprise. “Cheaper by the Dozen” will debut on the Disney Plus streaming service someday in 2022.

Kenya Barris, finest recognized for creating the TV sequence “Black-ish,” co-wrote the script and can produce “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Gail Lerner, who has beforehand collaborated with Barris on “Black-ish,” is directing the movie. Union will government produce, together with Shawn Levy.

The unique “Cheaper by the Dozen” was launched in 1950 and was based mostly on the autobiographical ebook by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Many years later, twentieth Century Fox gave the property one other spin in 2003 with a film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the mother and father to the unusually populous Baker clan. The solid additionally included Piper Perabo, Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner, Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard. It grew to become a success amongst household audiences, producing greater than $190 million at the field workplace. A sequel, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” premiered in 2005. Levy directed the first movie, whereas Adam Shankman took over duties for the second.

Braff portrayed J.D. on the medical comedy “Scrubs,” which ran on tv for almost a decade. He made his directorial debut with 2004’s “Backyard State,” a drama that he additionally wrote and starred in with Natalie Portman. He later directed the movie “Want I Was Right here” in 2014.