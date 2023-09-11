Zach Bryan’s Fans Made Fun Of The Singer’s Emotional Post On Social Media After He Was Arrested:

Fans are making fun of country singer Zach Bryan because he posted an emotional message on Instagram on Saturday. This was two days after he was arrested for interference alongside a traffic stop on his fast security guard in an SUV.

Bryan wrote, “You aren’t your highs and you are not your lows.” “I’m just drifting in the middle. The post has pictures from Bryan’s personal life and from his performances. Sarcastic comments make fun of the “I Remember Everything” artist.

The police report says that Bryan’s private security drove an SUV as well as Bryan was operating a pickup truck when the SUV was stopped over Thursday evening for reportedly speeding.

Bertram Told The Man He Needed To Go Get Back In His Truck, But The Man Didn’t Do What He Was Told:

According to the report, the SUV driver stopped for the traffic stop within Craig County, as well as Bryan then pulled up right next to the SUV.

After a few minutes, Bryan got out of the truck and walked over to Trooper Ben Bertram from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The story said that Bryan said, “I don’t know what’s taking so long.”

“Bertram told the man he needs to get back into his truck, but he didn’t,” the report said. “Bertram told the driver to climb back to his truck a second time, saying that he was getting in the way of his police work and that if he didn’t do what he was told, he would go to jail.”

Bryan replied, “I’ll go to jail, so let’s do it.” According to the police report, Bertram took off his bonds and put the man under arrest at that time. The police report says that Bryan informed the officer that he hadn’t done anything wrong while he was in handcuffs.

Then Bryan Said, This Has Happened Twice In The Last Three Days:

Bryan is also said to have told the soldier that the fact that he was being arrested was “why people don’t like police officers.” This is based to the report.

Bryan is said to have told the policeman, “If you let me out of these handcuffs, I’ll get back in my truck. If you don’t, it will be a mistake, sir.” I’ll keep my word,'” the report said.

Bryan then said, “This was the second time in three days that this has happened.” These f—— cops have no idea what they’re doing. The report said that Bryan begged if he might call his father to come get the truck.

Mr. Bryan’s music is sometimes called country, sometimes rock, and sometimes Americana folk. He got a lot of praise for a run of self-released records before putting out “American Heartbreak” on Warner Records, a big label, last year.

Last Month, Bryan Put Out A New Record Called Zach Bryan:

Last month, he put out a new album called “Zach Bryan,” which has a hit song with Kacey Musgraves called “I Remember Everything.”

The report said that Bryan’s father called Bertram again and asked about Bryan’s arrest. Bertram told Bryan’s father that the telephone was upon speaker as well as that nothing said would be considered private.

“He was going to calling the governor,” the story said Bryan’s father also said. The report said that Bryan was jailed for getting in the way of a police officer.

In A Five-Minute Film Posted Upon Social Media, Bryan Said He Was To Blame:

Bryan took blame for what happened during a nearly five-minute video posted on social media. He claimed that he was “mouthing off” as well as acting like a “idiot.

Soon after he was arrested, he was let out of Craig County Jail. “The police officer walks up to me and says, “Sir, get back to your car.” I told him, “I’m not the one who’s being pulled over.”

He said, “Get back in your car or I’ll have to drive you to jail,” and I said, “Take me to f—ing jail? How do you mean?’ “He said, ‘Take you to jail,’ and I said, ‘Damn,'” Bryan said in a video shared on social media. “The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and I had a run-in today.

I let my feelings get out of me, and what I said was wrong,” he wrote. “Prayers, so we can all get over this, and prayers so people know I’m just doing the best I can. I love you guys, as well as I’m deeply sorry to the cops.”