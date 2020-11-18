Zachary Levi Stars in ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ for Lionsgate

Zachary Levi will lead the forged of the inspirational household drama “The Unbreakable Boy” for Kingdom Story Firm and Lionsgate.

Levi will painting the daddy of Austin, a boy with each a uncommon brittle-bone illness and autism. However what makes Austin actually distinctive is his joyous, humorous, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everybody round him. Levi’s character modifications his life as he involves see Austin not because the image of one thing damaged, however the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

The movie will enter manufacturing shortly. Levi will then segue into starring as NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in the Erwin Brothers’ “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” which can start manufacturing subsequent yr for Kingdom Story and Lionsgate.

Jon Gunn, the co-writer and government producer of “I Nonetheless Imagine,” wrote the script and is directing the movie primarily based on the ebook by Scott M. LeRette with Susy Flory. The Erwin Brothers (Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin) and Kevin Downes will produce by way of their Kingdom Story Firm banner. Jerilyn Esquibel and Peter Facinelli may even produce. Meredith Wieck and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Levi starred in DC Comics’ “Shazam” and is about to reprise the function in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.” He additionally starred in the NBC sequence “Chuck,” had a recurring function in“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and obtained a Tony Award nomination for the musical “She Loves Me.” Up subsequent, Levi is about to star in “Beneath Cowl“ for Lionsgate and will probably be seen in Kevin MacDonald’s untitled movie (beforehand “Prisoner 760”) reverse Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch. Levi is repped by UTA, Untitled, and McKuin Frankel.