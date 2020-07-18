Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton Join Amazon’s ‘Invincible’

Amazon’s upcoming animated collection “Invincible” has added Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton to its already star-studded voice forged.

Primarily based on the comedian e-book of the identical identify by “Strolling Lifeless” creator Robert Kirkman, “Invincible” follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, the son of essentially the most highly effective superhero on Earth who develops his personal powers and takes on a mission to avoid wasting humankind. Quinto is about to voice Robotic, certainly one of Grayson’s superhero allies, and Payton will play Black Samson, a member of superhero alliance known as the Guardians of the Globe.

The information was introduced by Kirkman throughout a panel on Saturday at SkyBound Xpo, an annual conference hosted by Skybound Leisure, Kirkman’s publishing firm.

Many of the voice forged has already been introduced, with “Strolling Lifeless” star Steven Yeun main as Grayson, J.Okay. Simmons enjoying his father, Nolan, and Sandra Oh as his mom, Deborah. Supporting forged members embrace Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Diamantopolous, Gray Griffin, Jason Mantzoukas, Walton Goggins, Andrew Rannels and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Quinto has beforehand starred as Spock within the “Star Trek” movie franchise, the TV collection “NOS4A2” and “American Horror Story” As for Payton, he performed Ezekiel in “The Strolling Lifeless” and has in depth expertise voice performing because the DC Comics character Cyborg in numerous movies and exhibits, in addition to within the “Huge Hero 6” tv present, “American Dad!” and “Household Man.”

“Invincible” is about to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, however an official launch date has but to be introduced.