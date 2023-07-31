Zachery Ty Bryan Has Been Arrested Again For Domestic Violence:

Zachery Ty Bryan, who is best known for playing Brad Taylor’s oldest son on Tim Allen’s Home Improvement, has allegedly been detained for domestic violence for the 2nd time.

TMZ said that Bryan was taken by police within Eugene, OR, on Friday for felony attack, which is against the law. When someone gets accused of hitting a person who has a protection order against them because of domestic violence, this is what they do.

Police Said That The Case Was Exactly The Same To What Took Place 3 Years Back:

From what the police say, it sounds like this is similar to what took place 3 years back within the same town. We were told that someone called the police to report a fight between a man and a woman at a home in Eugene.

Bryan pleaded guilty to two counts of serious violence against a family member in Oregon in 2021. He was given three years of probation and had to go to a school for people who beat their partners.

Zachery Ty Bryan Beat Up His Girlfriend Within 2021:

In Eugene, Oregon, in 2021, the star, who was 39 at the time, beat up his lover, who was 27. This is what led to the charges in 2021.

He was taken into custody and put in the Lane County Jail. At first, he was charged with harassment, pressure, choking, making it hard to file a report, second-degree threatening, and fourth-degree assault. In exchange for his two guilty pleas, these charges were dropped.

Bryan Is Arrested For The First Time In October 2020 Alongside Fourth Degree Abuse As Well As Choking:

Bryan was caught for the first time in October 2020. He was charged with fourth-degree abuse and choking. He wound up plead guilty to two lower charges: threatening and assaulting a person without violence.

In a feature from The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Bryan said that his detention “got so blown out of proportion” through the media. He also said that the incident wasn’t as violent as the police report says.

Bryan Stated That “We didn’t actually get that physical”:

“We didn’t actually get that physical,” said Bryan. “We were very loud. We were yelling, and everyone could hear us because we lived in a townhouse with a sound system. Throw a bunch of counts at you, because at the end of the day, they want you to plead guilty to something.”

Bryan also said the cops made fun of the fact that he was a kid star and called him “Country Club Zach.” He also said this about the charges: “I could have battled it, yet that would have been more worry and trouble. I got two minor offenses and then gave up.”

Cartwright Stated In The Report That Bryan Pulled Her Hair:

Cartwright said Bryan was violent in the month leading up to the event. She said within the report that Bryan “pulled her hair,” “punched her in the face,” and “choked her” for about 45 seconds.

Bryan and Cartwright still have a relationship. They got married in 2021, and they have three kids together. Bryan has four kids from his first marriage as well.

He Also Arrested For DUI In May:

Bryan has had a lot of trouble with the law. His latest arrest is just the most recent one. He was arrested for DUI within May of the same year he was charged with attack.

THR says he pleaded guilty to the crime as well as was given a 5-year term of probation as well as 18 months in an alcohol program for people who have been arrested for DUI before. He had been arrested for DUI within 2004, 2007, as well as 2017.

After Home Improvement Bryan Also Stars Within Burn Notice, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, As Well As Veronica Mars:

After Home Improvement made Bryan a young idol, he went on to star in popular TV shows like Burn Notice, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as Veronica Mars.

In the movie The Fast as well as the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which came out in 2009, he played a bad guy. In 2009, he gave up playing for good. Since then, he has talked about his problems with drinking and how hard it was for him to find work after he became famous as a child.