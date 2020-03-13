Zack Snyder Approached Rogue One’s Donnie Yen About Aquaman, But Which Role?

Superhero films are arguably the most well-liked style within the movie world at the moment, able to making an insane amount of cash on the field workplace. As such, loads of studios have gotten in on the motion, leading to loads of thrilling performing gigs. Actor Donnie Yen is starring within the upcoming Mulan remake, and just lately stepped into the galaxy far, distant in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story— nevertheless it seems that he was additionally approached a few position in Aquaman. What’s extra, he was recruited by none aside from Zack Snyder himself.