Zack Snyder Confirms An Awesome Doomsday Easter Egg He Snuck Into Man Of Steel

Doomsday is a personality that is had an extended tenure on the web page. The evil being of destruction and rage goes again to prehistoric occasions on Krypton, the place the residing weapon was referred to as “The Final.” Its harmful powers have been confirmed early on, as he even broken considered one of Krypton’s moons. For those who look intently through the opening sequence of Man of Steel, you’ll be able to see stated moon within the prime proper nook of the frame– together with some seen injury.