Zack Snyder confirms that Justice League will be a 4-hour movie and not a miniseries

Zack Snyder has hinted that his version of League of Justice It will be released as a four-hour movie instead of the previously announced four-part miniseries.

What’s On HBO Max shared a screenshot of an exchange between Snyder and a fan, which occurred during a question and answer session on Snyder’s Vero account, where the director appeared to confirm that his Justice League cut would be released as a movie. “one-shot” when HBO Max premieres in March, as opposed to the multi-part limited series that was announced at the DC FanDome last summer.

While many have interpreted this to mean that the four-part miniseries has been scrapped in favor of a four-hour movie, it is possible that Snyder is indicating that the four-hour-long episodes will drop simultaneously, giving viewers the option to watch the Snyder Cut in one continuous block rather than splitting it up and posting the “episodes” one by one as part of a show. We have contacted Warner Bros. for clarification.

Whether the Justice League Snyder’s Cut ends up being released as one movie or four installments that can be viewed separately or as a continuous feature, it will include around two and a half hours of never-before-seen scenes, comprised of “four or five minutes of additional photography”, original footage from the theatrical release and elements that ended up in the editing room.

Snyder also previously confirmed that he has not used a single “single frame” from Joss Whedon’s new Justice League tapes for his version of the movie (which is being widely dubbed the “director’s cut”). So there will be plenty of new scenes to check out, including a bonus photography scene featuring Jared Leto’s Joker, which will sport a different look compared to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie.

Leto reprising his role as the Joker is just one of many confirmed differences the Snyder Cut will offer. There will also be a cut dialogue of the confrontation of Superman and Batman, and the new scenes of Deathstroke, among other novelties.