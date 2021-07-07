Zack Snyder, director of Guy of Metal, will pay tribute to Richard Donner after his passing

The movie and comedian e book business has suffered a really perfect loss: Richard Donner, answerable for hits like Superman: The Film and Deadly Weapon, has passed on to the great beyond on the age of 91, as we reported a couple of hours in the past. His passing has created a stir during the group and a lot of personalities and fanatics have proven their recognize to the filmmaker.

Zack Snyder, answerable for proceeding the Superman saga with Guy of Metal starring Henry Cavill, has paid tribute to Donner. It was once no longer a really perfect speech, the director opted for a picture and a message of thank you: “Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me consider“.

Thanks, Richard Donner. You made me consider. percent.twitter.com/zmeONQpTUT — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 5, 2021

The picture shared by way of Zack Snyder is a Superman: The Film film poster, which had the well-known slogan that made us dream such a lot: “You’ll consider {that a} guy can fly.“

Kevin Feige, who was once an intern at his manufacturing corporate goodbye in the past and is now head of Surprise Studios, has additionally reacted to his loss: “Richard Donner no longer most effective made me consider {that a} guy may just fly, he made me consider that comedian e book characters may just come to lifestyles at the large display with center, humor, humanity and verisimilitude.“Feige wrote.”Above all, it taught me that it could actually and will have to be performed with recognize, affection and kindness in opposition to everybody in entrance of and in the back of the digicam.“

If you wish to learn extra concerning the Richard Donner’s passing and Kevin Feige’s responseYou’ll check out our devoted newsletter, to be had for a couple of hours on our website online.