Zack Snyder Explains How His Snyder Cut Of Justice League Fits Into The DCEU

For me, the place the film falls, it actually begins to characterize its personal path. It’s form of separate now from what I might say the DC cinematic universe [is] in continuity. I believe it’s divergent, in that manner. And I believe that’s an excellent factor. The energy of DC, and one among its cool strengths, is the type of multiverse idea … Additionally they put filmmaker’s first and so they say, ‘We need to hear your particular person voices. Take these characters and do a run. Present us what you’ll do.’ Within the nice custom of comedian ebook writing, and runs which have been accomplished with all of those wonderful characters. … And so, for me, I believe Justice League, I’ve heard somebody say, ‘Oh, you’re getting into the Snyderverse now.’ And albeit, this notion that, what you will notice in Justice League, Batman v Superman and in Man of Metal, there’s continuity throughout these three motion pictures. They’re actually, as a result of I made them, that’s my important focus is to fulfill that narrative construction [and] proceed that story.