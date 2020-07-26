Zack Snyder Has Some Blunt Thoughts On The Idea Of Using Joss Whedon’s Justice League Footage In The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder has at all times been clear about how he feels about Justice League: he’s not a fan. From his battle with Warner Bros. to the ultimate reduce, he’s gone on file saying he would have preferred for mainly all the pieces about it to be totally different. And if you happen to thought he may soften his stance now that he’s in full swing getting ready for the Snyder Cut, you’d be incorrect. In truth, he lately had a blunt response when requested about utilizing Joss Whedon’s Justice League footage.