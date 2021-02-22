Zack Snyder Hasn’t Seen Whedon’s Justice League And Won’t Charge For Editing

Zack Snyder has never seen the version of League of Justice released in 2017, despite being credited as its director. And for his remake of the movie, they don’t pay him anything.

In a Vanity Fair article, Zack Snyder reveals that his wife, Deborah Snyder, recommended that he not watch the final version of Justice League. That version had been partially re-filmed and edited by Joss Whedon, who took over as director when Snyder left the project after the death of his daughter.

“They came and said, ‘You can never see that movie.’Snyder said, referring to a time when his wife, along with executive producer Christopher Nolan, had just seen the final cut of Whedon’s Justice League. Deborah Snyder said she knew that version “it would break her heart”.

Now, just weeks after Snyder releases his own version of Justice League, it has been revealed that Warner Bros. is not paying the director for that work. “They do not pay me”Snyder told Vanity Fair. He claims that not receiving a salary has meant that he has held onto creative control of the project. “I didn’t want to be in debt to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my bargaining power with these people pretty strong.”.

On the other hand, recently, Zack Snyder criticized the international distribution of The League of Justice. Especially in reference to how Warner Bros. was carrying out the promotion of the film outside the United States. Still, he made it clear that that could also be due to how fast everything had gone with this version.

Also speaking of Zack Snyder, but changing the subject and the platform, today the release date of Army of the Dead for Netflix has been revealed. Additionally, the movie has released a haunting new poster.