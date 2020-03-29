Zack Snyder Just Dropped A Ton Of Trivia About Flash And Time Travel In The DCEU

First, Snyder acknowledged that he believes Barry Allen was the one to place Bruce Wayne to sleep and ship him into the Knightmare sequence. On prime of this, Snyder says Allen did this with using the Cosmic Treadmill. The cause Allen would have probably finished that is in order that Bruce may get a transparent take a look at what the longer term would turn into if Lois Lane was killed. In consequence, Wayne would hopefully view the Knightmare world as a real premonition versus a dream.