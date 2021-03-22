Entertainment

Zack Snyder prepares another version of The Justice League called Justice is Gray, and this is his first teaser

March 22, 2021
2 Min Read

By now, the vast majority of DC fans will have seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League. If this is your case, and you have still been wanting more, today’s news interests you. The fact is that the acclaimed director is preparing a new version, called Justice is Gray. And at the moment, they have already published their first clip, in the form of a teaser for the film.

This small trailer is a scene that is also present in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In it, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) are presented. You can see the video below.

As GamesRadar + reports, the news has come through Zack Snyder’s official movie account and Twitter. Also, as you can see in the tweet (above), Justice is Gray is confirmed to be coming to HBO very soon.

Regardless, the scene premiered on a MANvsGame Twitch stream, which featured Snyder and the Deathstroke actor (Joe Manganiello) as guests. However, at this time we do not have much information about the nature of the project, other than that it is a black and white version of The Justice League.

This is what Zack Snyder himself commented in the aforementioned transmission:

“When I put the film down, I put it on my computer and put it in black and white in a kind of cathartic experience, I don’t know if in protest mode or just a way to deal with all this. But I had it, I turned it into white and So for me, the movie lived in black and white for two years … And it still does, because one of the caveats when I said I would finish the movie was like ‘I also want to finish a black and white version of the movie…'”.

