Zack Snyder prepares another version of The Justice League called Justice is Gray, and this is his first teaser

By now, the vast majority of DC fans will have seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League. If this is your case, and you have still been wanting more, today’s news interests you. The fact is that the acclaimed director is preparing a new version, called Justice is Gray. And at the moment, they have already published their first clip, in the form of a teaser for the film.

This small trailer is a scene that is also present in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In it, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) are presented. You can see the video below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray coming soon to @HBOMax. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/tT4GGngktI — Zack Snyder’s Justice League (@snydercut) March 21, 2021

As GamesRadar + reports, the news has come through Zack Snyder’s official movie account and Twitter. Also, as you can see in the tweet (above), Justice is Gray is confirmed to be coming to HBO very soon.

Regardless, the scene premiered on a MANvsGame Twitch stream, which featured Snyder and the Deathstroke actor (Joe Manganiello) as guests. However, at this time we do not have much information about the nature of the project, other than that it is a black and white version of The Justice League.

This is what Zack Snyder himself commented in the aforementioned transmission: