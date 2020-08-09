Zack Snyder Revealed The Snyder Cut’s Version Of Steppenwolf, And It’s Glorious

Zack Snyder is tough at work on the Snyder Minimize, which is able to lastly permit followers to see his unique imaginative and prescient of 2017’s Justice League. To this point, the filmmaker has teased followers with a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits and some clips, together with Superman’s black swimsuit. In the case of the villains, the director has shared a have a look at Darkseid however, now, he’s shared a brand new have a look at Steppenwolf. And he actually doesn’t seem like the villain we noticed on the large display screen a number of years in the past.