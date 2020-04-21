Zack Snyder Reveals Superman’s Alternate Cape Design In Man Of Steel Story Board

The DC live-action universe is an ever increasing place, permitting the rabid fandom to remain as every thrilling change happens. The unique architect of the DCEU was filmmaker Zack Snyder, who kickstarted the large franchise with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice. Each tasks targeted on Henry Cavill’s Superman, and it seems that his unique imaginative and prescient for the hero’s cape was totally different from the one which ultimately made its solution to theaters.

Zack Snyder is a director who is understood for his distinctive visible language, together with muted colours and intense coloration grading. This utilized to his imaginative and prescient of the DCEU, together with Henry Cavill’s Superman. Snyder not too long ago shared his unique storyboard for Man of Steel, revealing an alternate design for Supes’ cape. Test it out beneath.